Paddy Pimblett shares his "starstruck" moment when Liverpool's "messiah" Jurgen Klopp greeted him - "Memories to last a lifetime"

UFC star and lifelong Liverpool fan Paddy Pimblett has reflected on the time he met Jurgen Klopp. That's following the German's final game in charge of the soccer club.

Outside of the octagon, 'The Baddy' is as big as they come in regards to being a football and Liverpool fan. He oftens attends games when he can and regularly shares videos of his experiences at the stadium and meeting fans on his YouTube channel.

As the Premier League season wrapped in earlier this month, it also marked the end of Klopp's time with the club. The 56-year-old had announced earlier in the season that it would be his last after nine years in charge. He was given an emotional send off by the players and fans following a 2-0 victory over Wolves on the final day at Anfield.

Following Jurgen Klopp's departure, Pimblett took to Instagram to express his gratitude to the manager for what he'd achieved during his time with the club, as well as share some details of when the pair first met.

Pimblett wrote:

"Danke @kloppo can’t thank this man enough for what he’s done for @liverpoolfc over the past 9 years given me and every other red memories to last a lifetime he’s the messiah to Liverpool fans of my generation ❤️I told him all this as you can see on them pictures told him I love him like every other red does 🤣 funny how starstruck I am in that last photo still can’t believe Jurgen knew who I was and came over to me 😳🤯😱"

Paddy Pimblett doesn't believe Bobby Green has been the same since being knocked out by Jalin Turner

Paddy Pimblett is set to return to action at UFC 304 in July when he faces Bobby Green in Manchester, England. The bout also marks the first opportunity for Pimblett to enter the lightweight rankings as 'King' sits at No.15 in the division.

Ahead of their bout, 'The Baddy' spoke to The Mac Life to offer his thoughts on the matchup. According to the 29-year-old, he doesn't see the bout being as difficult as first imagined.

That's because he believes Green hasn't been the same fighter since he suffered a knockout loss to Jalin Turner last December. He explained:

"I know he's got very good striking. He's got good hands, but his chin's gone after what happened with Jalin Turner. Jim Miller's no knockout artist and he wobbled him once or twice in that fight on UFC 300 and I think that is off Jalin Turner absolutely obliterating Bobby Green's skull into the canvas."

