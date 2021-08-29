"I really am in the best shape of my life" - Paddy Pimblett shows off ripped physique ahead of UFC debut

UFC newcomer Paddy Pimblett claims he is in the best shape of his life ahead of his upcoming debut on September 4.

Showing off his ripped physique in a social media post, the Englishman claimed he is ready to put on a show for fans in his much-anticipated UFC debut.

"Might sound cliche leading into a fight, but I really am in the best shape of my life! And I’m coming to make a statement, just wait and see people. Felt on fire with my man yday," wrote Paddy Pimblett on Twitter.

Might sound cliche leading into a fight, but I really am in the best shape of my life! And I’m coming to make a statement, just wait and see people 👊🏻 felt on fire with my man yday @chrisert88 @btsportufc @UFCEurope @ufc pic.twitter.com/zPVQV8hIhd — Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) August 28, 2021

Paddy Pimblett is scheduled to take on Luigi Vendramini in a lightweight clash. 'The Baddy' brings a lot of hype behind him, and reminds people of former two-division champion Conor McGregor's early days in the UFC. Like McGregor, Paddy Pimblett has also made a name for himself at European MMA promotion, Cage Warriors.

"Give them a ring!" 🤙



This time next week @PaddytheBaddy makes his UFC debut in UK primetime 🔥



The former @CageWarriors champ follows in the footsteps of so many great fighters from the UK and Ireland 👊 pic.twitter.com/VxX2FSvys0 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) August 28, 2021

Paddy Pimblett is coming to 'take over' the UFC lightweight division

Conor McGregor recently took to Twitter to send his best wishes to Paddy Pimblett ahead of the latter's upcoming fight. Pimblett returned the favor by thanking him and expressing a desire to meet him soon. While he does respect McGregor, Pimblett isn't scared of any man in the UFC lightweight division.

When asked to predict the potential outcome of a fight against McGregor, Paddy claimed he'd smoke the Irishman in two or three rounds. He even went on to say that he would take 'Notorious' down and submit him in a potential showdown.

In an interview with Michael Bisping, Pimblett stated the following about potentially fighting McGregor down the line:

"I said it about six years ago in a post-fight interview, he'd get smoked. I'm not even messing, I think like I'll take him down and submit him, with pretty ease."

Do you think Paddy Pimblett will get his hand raised in his UFC debut? Sound off in comments.

