"I put on a show for them, but I do it with sole purpose of hurting my opponent" - Paddy Pimblett claims "the crowd doesn't matter," only wants to break whoever stands across from him

The Paddy Pimblett hype train continues Saturday night as the UFC returns to London for a fight night at the O2 arena. As always, 'The Baddy' has been his playful self in the lead-up to the fight, even catching his foe Jordan Leavitt with a handshake fade at the weigh-ins.

In an interview following the weigh-ins, Pimblett was asked at what point he 'flips the switch' into serious mode for the fight. Pimblett said it's all fun and games until the cage doors close, stating:

"As soon as that cage door shuts lad, it's only me and him in there. The crowd doesn't matter to me at that point. I put on a show for them, but I do it with the sole purpose of hurting me opponents."

Paddy Pimblett is 2-0 in his first UFC fights and has certainly lived up to the hype thus far. Both of the victories came by way first round stoppage. 'The Baddy' added that he's looking to add a third first round finish to his resume, stating:

"I'm coming out to finish him in the first round. Simple as that."

Pimblett certainly talks the talk, and thus far, he has walked the walk as well. It will be interesting to see if he is able to do it again, considering Leavitt has 'The Baddy' more "pissed off" than he's been against anyone.

You can watch Pimblett's full interview below:

Paddy Pimblett to follow first-round finish with "tea bag"

The build-up to the UFC London fight night has been peculiar to say the least. Jordan Leavitt has himself described it as "homoerotic," with both men talking about doing an unorthodox celebration should they emerge victorious.

Paddy Pimblett has promised a throwback celebration from the video game Call of Duty. In Call of Duty, after defeating an enemy, it was popular amongst some players to 'tea bag', which consisted of crouching on one's opponent in an inappropriate way. Pimblett stated that this is what he will do to Leavitt after he finishes him, sharing this on his Instagram:

Meanwhile, Leavitt has revealed his plans for Saturday night, stating his goal was to "finish the fight, twerk, go home" as he shared at the pre-fight press conference, shown here:

While these celebrations could be considered strange and unorthodox, knowing their opponents are planning to humiliate them should raise the stakes for each fighter. It will be intriguing to see who is embarrassing who come Saturday.

