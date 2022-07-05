Watch: Paddy Pimblett rates Sean O'Malley's "funky" hairstyle

Paddy Pimblett recently gave his thoughts on Sean O'Malley's iconic hairstyle.

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley is known for his unique hairstyles and funky outfits, which he pulls off with great ease and style. Many have lauded the 28-year-old fighter for his unique outfits outside the octagon.

In a promotional video for UK-based men's hair care brand, Slick Gorilla, UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett rated Sean O'Malley's hairstyle. Pimblett did not seem to be a big fan of O'Malley's funky hairstyle, but the Liverpool-product rated it a five out of ten as it made him "stand out" among the crowd.

Sharing his opinion on 'Sugar's hairdo, 'The Baddy' said:

"Personally, for me that hairdo is a 1 out of 10, because I would never dye me hair like that... But for him it goes with the style, so again, we will give him a five out of ten cause he likes to be funky and he definitely stand out."

You can check out Paddy Pimblett rate Sean O'Malley's funky hairstyle below:

Paddy Pimblett last faced Rodrigo Vargas at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall, where he secured a stunning victory via submission. He is currently on a two-fight win streak in the UFC and holds a pro record of 18 wins and 3 losses.

'The Baddy' will next fight Jordan Leavitt in the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall, scheduled for July 23, 2022 at the O2 Arena in London.

Sean O'Malley asks his fans to run Twitter poll post-fight against Pedro Munhoz

Sean O'Malley recently faced Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 this past weekend. The fight was declared a no-contest after Munhoz was poked in the eyes in round two and was deemed unable to continue fighting.

Despite a rematch seeming to be the most logical move, 'Sugar' doesn't seem too keen on the idea, claiming the Brazilian may have faked his injury.

In a recent interview with James Lynch of Sportskeeda MMA, the 28-year old fighter urged his fans to run a Twitter poll to settle the matter and decide if 'The Young Punisher' was "looking for a way out".

Sharing his opinion on his recent fight against the Brazilian at UFC 276, O'Malley said:

"In the cage, he said, 'we can run it back.' Someone do a poll on Twitter and see if he was looking for a way out. I really believe, like, that was the best-case scenario for Pedro. I was piecing him up. I was way faster than him. He couldn't hit me, couldn't hurt me. I just... I don't know."

You can check out O'Malley's entire interview with James Lynch of Sportskeeda MMA below:

