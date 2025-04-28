  • home icon
  • Paddy Pimblett taunts critics after outstriking Michael Chandler: "It was the other way around"

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Apr 28, 2025 03:58 GMT
Paddy Pimblett (top) continues gloating over TKO'ing Michael Chandler (bottom) at UFC 314. [Image Courtesy: @ufc on X/Twitter]

Weeks after UFC 314, Paddy Pimblett is still on his victory lap. The Scouser recently took to Instagram with a post reminding the MMA world of the main talking point ahead of his TKO win over Michael Chandler. Many opined that the former Bellator lightweight champion would prove too powerful on the feet.

Instead, Chandler found Pimblett's striking overwhelming. Interestingly, 'The Baddy's' wrestling set the stage for the third-round TKO. After outmuscling Chandler and taking him down, Pimblett battered him on the ground until the referee mercifully stepped in.

Reflecting on his impressive performance, Pimblett wrote:

"After everyone saying Mike's power would be too much for me on the feet, I think yous all realized it was the other way around real quick"
It was easily Pimblett's biggest win, catapulting him into the top 10 in the 155-pound division. Despite dominating a former UFC lightweight title challenger, 'The Baddy' didn't call for a title shot, as most would have in his position. Instead, he took aim at four individuals: Arman Tsarukyan, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Charles Oliveira.

In particular, Pimblett wants to test his Brazilian jiu-jitsu against Oliveira's, as 'Do Bronx' is the most successful submission specialist in UFC history.

Paddy Pimblett is undefeated in the UFC

At 30 years old, Paddy Pimblett is no prospect. Truth be told, he never was. He was 26 when he made his UFC debut as a 16-3, former Cage Warriors featherweight champion. Nevertheless, he was slow-rolled through the promotion, and it seems to have served him well.

He has fought seven times in the UFC and has defeated every single foe who stood before him, including the likes of Bobby Green and Tony Ferguson. Curiously, his toughest-ever fight was against Jared Gordon, against whom 'The Baddy' was controversially declared the winner via unanimous decision.

