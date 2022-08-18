Paddy Pimblett vs. Conor McGregor: What did 'The Baddy' say when asked about fighting the Irishman?

Since Paddy Pimblett's rise in the UFC, many MMA fans have often compared the Englishman to Conor McGregor. 'The Baddy' recently commented on a potential bout against the Irishman and seemed keen on fighting the former two-division UFC champion in the future.

While speaking to Dave Portnoy during his own podcast, Chattin Pony, the rising UFC star said that he would obviously fight McGregor if the UFC paired them together. He went on to say that he isn't afraid to fight anybody:

"You never know, I could end up fighting him [Conor McGregor]. We'll see, you don't know what the future holds. Obviously, if someone said will you fight him, of course I'd fight him. [It] goes without saying, I'll fight anyone."

Conor McGregor hasn't fought in the UFC since losing back-to-back bouts against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and UFC 257 in 2021. The Irishman has constantly hinted at returning to the sport via social media. Latest reports have suggested his return could come early next year.

Paddy Pimblett, meanwhile, is yet to fight a ranked opponent during his UFC career, with his toughest test to date coming against Jordan Leavitt at UFC London last month.

"Not anytime soon" - Molly McCann doesn't believe Paddy Pimblett will fight Conor McGregor in the near future

Molly McCann is one of Paddy Pimblett's closest friends and one of his Next Gen MMA teammates. The Liverpudlian recently stated that Pimblett will not fight Conor McGregor "anytime soon," noting that this isn't the correct time for the bout to happen.

Pimblett is currently 3-0 in the UFC, but hasn't thought anybody close to the level of McGregor since joining the organization. While speaking exclusively to talkSPORT, McCann stated:

"Not anytime soon. I think when Conor’s on the decline and Paddy’s at his highest height, that’s when it makes sense, probably, to make that fight for the pair of them."

McCann went on to say that Pimblett isn't looking for big money fights right now and is currently focused on climbing the UFC rankings. 'Meatball' also stated that it's important for 'The Baddy' to use his platform to send a positive message:

"But, Paddy’s not after superfights, Paddy’s after bringing the belts home and Paddy’s after spreading a message and changing the world one fight at a time."

