Paige VanZant announces 'exclusive content' move with 'Paige FanZant' website

Paige VanZant has announced an ‘exclusive content’ move with her ‘Paige FanZant’ website.

In response to overwhelming popular demand, Paige VanZant will now provide fans access to exclusive content on her website Paige FanZant for the price of $9.99 per month. VanZant has confirmed this development via her official Instagram account.

🔥SNEAK PEAK!!!!!!! 🔥 My fan shirts have been chosen and printed!!!! Click the link in my bio and drop your info into my website. Do not miss out when these officially go on sale!!! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/ZZ6h9wiy1v — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) February 1, 2021

Paige VanZant received many requests over the past several years to provide fans with more in-depth access to her life. A former UFC fighter, VanZant is regarded as one of the rare combat sportspersons to have successfully crossed over to the realm of mainstream pop culture.

Considering that, fan requests for her to provide a closer look into her life aren't all that surprising. Additionally, these requests by 12 Gauge's fans witnessed a significant rise in 2020, after the COVID-19 global pandemic engulfed the United States of America as well as other parts of the world.

The pandemic and its resultant fallout - both of which the world is still dealing with - brought a wide variety of business challenges and opportunities. The entertainment industry has also been affected by the pandemic.

Many entertainers have been experiencing challenges and new opportunities that have come along with the lockdowns, social-distancing, and other changes caused by the pandemic.

While most fans have been experiencing a shortage of entertaining content in the media, celebrities like Paige VanZant have strived continuously to keep coming up with new ways to ensure that their fans stay entertained.

On that note, Paige VanZant's popularity ascended to another crescendo in 2020 after she began posting artistic and intimate photographs and videos of herself on her social media accounts. Nevertheless, most social media platforms have specific rule-sets regarding content that might be considered too risqué to post on their forum.

And this is where Paige VanZant's new website, Paige FanZant, promises to serve her fans better than any of her other social media channels. Paige FanZant will provide fans access to exclusive content (videos, photos, etc.) that she'll share with them, provided that they've subscribed to her website and are paying the monthly fee of $9.99.

Paige VanZant seems primed to continue her bare-knuckle boxing career and compete in the BKFC

Britain Hart (left); Paige VanZant (right)

Paige VanZant’s most recent professional combat sports fight was a unanimous decision loss against Britain Hart at BKFC KnuckleMania on February 5th, 2021. This fight marked VanZant’s debut in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing and her first fight for the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) organization.

Despite coming up short in her bare-knuckle boxing debut, Paige VanZant has asserted that she’s committed to competing in this sport and fighting for the BKFC promotion. Moreover, VanZant has also time and again emphasized that she won’t rule out a potential return to MMA in the future.