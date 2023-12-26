Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford's X-mas post in hilarious matching swimwear sparks wild reactions - "Bro looks like he was made by Mattel"

Paige VanZant and her husband, Austin Vanderford, have sparked a fan frenzy with their Christmas special social media post.

'12 Gauge' tied the knot with Vanderford back in 2018. He is also a professional MMA fighter boasting an 11-2 record. Despite being currently signed with Bellator MMA, Vanderford has been on hiatus from competition since his knockout defeat to Aaron Jeffery in August 2022.

The pair recently delighted their followers by posting snapshots of their holiday season in the snowy landscapes of Alaska on Instagram, donning matching neon-colored one-piece swimsuits. VanZant wrote:

"Merry Christmas ya filthy animals!!! 🎄🎁😍"

Fans reacted to the post with an array of reactions:

One fan wrote:

"Damn my boy embarrassing us. Lol he ain't got no deal going."

Another wrote:

"Bro looks like he was made by Mattel"

"Poor guy looks like he’s freezing 😂"

"Damn shame that you're married to a man like this! There's no reason or occasion for a man to dress like this. He suspect af! Fkn fruitcake!"

"Bahaha yall are cra cra that is awesome 🤣😆🤣😆🤘🏼Merry Christmas"

VanZant stands out as one of the most famous female MMA personalities. Throughout her seven-year tenure in the UFC, spanning from 2013 to 2020, '12 Gauge' competed in both the strawweight and flyweight divisions.

Following her departure from the MMA promotion, she made a foray into bare-knuckle boxing with BKFC in August 2020, but her venture was unsuccessful as she lost two consecutive matches. However, VanZant expanded her endeavors into the domain of adult modeling through the content-sharing platform OnlyF*ns.

Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford's candid conversation over NSFW fan chat

Paige VanZant recently questioned Austin Vanderford regarding a suggestive discussion with a fan.

During a recent episode of their AKicka**LoveStory podcast, '12 Gauge' confronted Vanderford about an explicit photo that he received over a direct message while he was seeing her:

"She sent you a bunch of n*des and a close-up of her face and her t*ts, and then you swiped away really fast because you were like, 'Oh sh*t, I just got caught.' ... What did you comment back to her?"

In what appeared to be a cordial exchange between the couple rather than a blame game, Vanderford acknowledged expressing gratitude to the sender but declined, citing that he was already in a relationship:

"Hey, I really appreciate the photos. I'm actually kind of seeing someone right now. But thank you for the pictures."

