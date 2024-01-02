Paige VanZant breaks the internet with "24 hours free" offer on OnlyF*ns - "Is that AI? That isn’t real" 

Paige VanZant recently sent fans into a frenzy with her latest social media post. The former UFC star posted a compilation video of her exclusive content, revealing that fans could access her subscription-based material on OnlyF*ns free of cost for 24 hours.

VanZant is easily among the most well-known faces in combat sports and is widely known for being one of the top-rated adult content creators on OnlyF*ns. While she hasn't competed professionally since July 2021, VanZant has made some dough over the past few years, thanks to her ability to monetize her massive social media presence.

Given her success on the content-sharing platform, perhaps it's unsurprising that she recently decided to take down the paywall for 24 hours. The 29-year-old took to Instagram to make the announcement, and fans couldn't help but flock to the comments section to make their thoughts known.

One fan wrote:

"Is that AI? That isn't real."

Another fan wrote:

"You are so pretty."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @paigevanzant on Instagram

Paige VanZant discusses creating OnlyF*ns content with husband Austin Vanderford

Paige VanZant recently opened up about her exclusive content-creating venture on OnlyF*ns. She explained why she didn't see it as any different from her career as an MMA fighter and addressed the online trolls who consistently criticize her career choices.

As mentioned, VanZant is among the most popular combat sports personalities on OnlyF*ns. Given her popularity as a fighter, it's no surprise that many expected her to continue fighting. However, VanZant had other plans and seemingly decided against competing in a cage in favor of a more profitable enterprise.

As a result, '12 Gauge' often finds herself on the receiving end of brutal trolling from fans who despise her for not pursuing MMA wholeheartedly and accuse her of "selling her body" on the internet.

In a recent episode of A Kick** Love Story, VanZant and her husband, Bellator contender Austin Vanderford, discussed her OnlyF*ns venture. She compared her career as an online model to her career as a fighter and slammed fans for holding on to the "selling body" trope:

"Aren't you selling your body to Bellator? Or I selling my body to the UFC, I literally sold my body to the UFC. I got broken bones, my face cut up, I got injured, probably concussions, I got a broken nose... Isn't that the same thing?"

Catch Paige VanZant's comments below (46:36):