Paige VanZant continues to pursue her combat sports dream despite opportunities in other fields - “I choose to fight because I love it”

Paige VanZant recently opened up about her intentions for her combat sports career and expressed a desire to continue. VanZant noted that she has received a number of opportunities outside of combat sports and remains devoted to fighting.

'12 Gauge' is preparing for her first combat sports bout in three years as she makes her professional boxing debut against Elle Brooke. The bout is scheduled to headline MF & DAZN: X Series and will be contested for the MFB women's middleweight championship.

While speaking to MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, the former UFC competitor revealed that some of her other projects are on hold to ensure she could fight Brooke. VanZant said:

"I'll tell you this, I have a lot of other opportunities on the table...I signed a movie contract that we're pushing back so I can have this fight. There's a lot of other things I could be doing, but I choose to fight because I love it. I have multiple other opportunities reaching out to me that are bigger... but I wanted to do this boxing match. I want to show how hard I've been working in the gym, how hard I've been training." [H/T MMA Fighting]

Poster for MF & DAZN: X Series 15 [Image courtesy: @MD_DAZNXSeries - X]

Paige VanZant expresses love for fighting

Paige VanZant expressed her love for fighting and described why she continues to do so despite her financial status.

'12 Gauge' has done very well with her ventures outside of fighting, but it hasn't stopped her from wanting to continue her career. During the aforementioned interview, VanZant mentioned that the money and fame hasn't gotten to her head and that she is still the same motivated person. She said:

"Everybody wants to talk about how much money I make, and yeah, that is awesome because if you're going to do a job, you should be paid to do it. Otherwise, it's just a hobby. The money hasn't changed me. I'm still the same person. I still have the same love and desire and drive for fighting. It's just one element that I still stress about that is I guess less stressful than the other person." [H/T MMA Fighting]

Check out the faceoff between Paige VanZant and Elle Brook below:

