How much gate has UFC 303 earned so far? Dana White gives an update, slams Stephen Espinoza for revenue jab

Dana White recently provided an update on the gate earnings for UFC 303. He also took a dig at Stephen Espinoza for his remarks on UFC pay-per-view earnings.

UFC St. Louis has just concluded. There were twelve fights spread over seven weight classes during the May 11 event, which was held at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

No. 12 ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis faced Brazil's Rodrigo Nascimento in a heavyweight bout in the main event of UFC St. Louis, where he prevailed via a third-round knockout.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Joaquin Buckley squared off against Uzbekistan's Nursulton Ruziboev, winning the bout via unanimous decision.

The dispute between White and Espinoza has been smoldering for a long time. On several occasions, the UFC CEO and the president of Showtime Sports have expressed their dislike for each other and their respective promotions.

At the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo press conference in 2023, Espinoza addressed White's remarks regarding Showtime leaving boxing. He pointed out that although the UFC has never made a $20 million gate, Showtime has done it thrice since April.

''This event will generate a gate (money from ticket sales) of over $20million. Our third $20million+ gate in the last six months. To put that in perspective - the UFC has never done a $20million gate in its entire history. We’ve done it three times since April.''

At the UFC St. Louis post-fight press conference, White gave an update on UFC 303's gate earnings.

''It's already way over twenty million.''

White also shared his thoughts on Espinoza's previous comments, saying:

''Who gives a flying f**k what Espinoza thinks. Where is Espinoza? Who gives a sh*t.''

Dana White's comments

Conor McGregor will make his comeback at UFC 303 on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas when he takes on Michael Chandler.