Paige VanZant drops new collaboration update on social media

Paige VanZant is undoubtedly among the most well-known MMA personalities in the world today. Despite not having competed professionally since July 2021, the former UFC star has managed to keep herself in the spotlight through her strong social media presence and successful online ventures.

VanZant's OnlyFans venture is undoubtedly her most lucrative enterprise and has helped her make serious dough during her time away from action. She had previously stated that she made more money through OnlyFans in 24 hours than what she made in her entire fighting career combined.

Paige VanZant recently announced a new collaboration with Cristina Pilo and Alanna Jade Taylor in what's undoubtedly a treat for her fans. Pilo is a famous health coach and fitness model, while Jade Taylor is a popular model who hasn't let her vitiligo get in her way of chasing her dreams.

VanZant posted a promotional video to her Instagram account, showing the three women striking strong fighting poses in swimsuits. The video was a compilation of pictures taken during a photoshoot with famous Miami-based photographer Mike Tang.

Soon after '12 Gauge' shared the teaser, many noticed the former UFC star's toned physique and ripped abdomen muscles, speculating that she may be in fighting shape again.

Paige VanZant opens up about potential return to combat sports

Paige VanZant isn't done with fighting just yet. The 29-year-old MMA fighter recently discussed her plans to compete in the Bare-Knuckle Boxing Championship (BKFC) again and outlined her emotional journey after her last fight was scrapped.

'12 Gauge' last fought at BKFC 19 in July 2021 and lost a unanimous decision against Rachael Ostovich in her second outing for the bare-knuckle promotion. She was later scheduled to fight in August 2022, but her bout was postponed to October. It was later scrapped altogether just a few days before fight night due to circumstances outside her control.

During a recent Instagram Live session, Paige VanZant revealed how she dealt with her last fight getting scrapped and how she's keeping an open mind about fighting again. She said:

"So, of course, the last fight that I was supposed to have for BKFC, the fight got pulled the week of the fight. I had cut all my weight, I was so excited to fight, I got mega depressed... So I took a little bit of time off, and I’m back in the gym, training a hundred percent now... Once I feel like I’m mentally and physically prepared, then I’m going to take a fight." [h/t mmafighting.com]