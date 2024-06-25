Paige VanZant explains Power Slap decision, husband Austin Vanderford reveals he was against it

Paige VanZant recently shared insights into her decision to participate in Power Slap, while her husband, Austin Vanderford, openly expressed his opposition to her choice.

'12 Gauge' is gearing up to make her debut in UFC CEO Dana White's slap-fighting league against Christine Wolmarans. The showdown is set to take place at the Fontainebleau Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 28.

Trending

Although VanZant hasn't competed in MMA since her first-round submission loss to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251 in July 2020, she has remained highly active with various endeavors outside the octagon.

During a recent appearance in a video on the UFC's YouTube channel, '12 Gauge' weighed in on her decision to venture into Power Slap and explained that she is motivated to challenge herself in a different arena of combat sports:

"When I first saw Power Slap, I thought, holy sh*t, that’s insane. When I see stuff that is crazy and exciting, it instantly makes me want to do it. I’m definitely an adrenaline junkie, and I have been since a young age; I like to have the thrills in life." [1:40]

She added:

"I love to compete, and this is violent, and this is literally the epitome of being a dog. I need to take a belt home, that is the goal. I’m not going to go anywhere until I get the belt."

However, VanZant's husband initially voiced his disagreement with her decision to compete in the slap-fighting league. Vanderford stated in the same video:

"Crazy. It's almost like if I tell you I don't want you to do something, and it makes you want to do it more. I'm going to have to stop telling you not to do the things." [1:24]

Check out Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford's comments below:

VanZant recently fought to a split draw against fellow OnlyFans model Elle Brooke in her debut in gloved boxing last month.

Paige VanZant describes fighting as "part-time" while OnlyF*ns income fuels lavish living

During a recent interview with TMZ, Paige VanZant revealed that she has decided to step away from pursuing fighting as a full-time career, citing her substantial earnings as an adult model on OnlyF*ns as a key factor in this decision. She said:

"Fighting, I have to understand now, is just a hobby; it's my part-time job. I have to realize that OnlyF*ns is what's providing everything for me. There's a lot of things I would do to provide and support for my family. I would kill for my family. This is much less than that."

Since departing from the UFC, '12 Gauge' has competed in three events, including two BKFC matches where she suffered consecutive defeats by decision.