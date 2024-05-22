Paige VanZant flexes financial swagger to shrug off Elle Brooke's irrelevance jibe

Paige VanZant recently clapped back at Elle Brooke and flexed her financial swagger after she took a jibe at her for being an irrelevant fighter. The two went back and forth as they continued to generate interest for their upcoming boxing bout.

'12 Gauge' will be making her boxing debut against Brooke this Saturday, which will mark her first bout in combat sports since 2021. The former UFC competitor has competed in MMA, bare-knuckle boxing, and will now add professional boxing to her resume.

During today's episode of The MMA Hour, both VanZant and Brooke appeared in the same segment and traded jibes ahead of their MFB women's middleweight title fight. The Portsmouth took a jibe by claiming that she is more popular and deserves to be the A-side for the bout. '12 Gauge' quickly responded by highlighting her wealth.

VanZant said:

"My bank account doesn't think so."

Check out Paige VanZant and Elle Brooke's exchange below:

Paige VanZant clarifies knock on Ben Askren was out of context

Paige VanZant recently clarified comments she made in which she knocked Ben Askren's fighting ability and noted that it was out of context.

'12 Gauge' had brought up the former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion when describing her transition from MMA to boxing. VanZant received plenty of backlash from the MMA community after claiming that she claimed that it was not a great comparison because she didn't consider him a real fighter.

During the aforementioned appearance, VanZant clarified her comments and noted that she didn't stand by them because of his resume in combat sports. She told host Ariel Helwani that it fell on the production of the piece and that her comments were out of context. She said:

"Okay, so the comparison, that's the one thing I have to learn about working with promotions like this. Whatever you say, they are filming it and they are going to use it, push it. No, Ben Askren, incredible resume, especially in wrestling. The comparison was totally edited out of context, so there's no reason to speak about it again but sorry if I hurt his feelings."

Check out Paige VanZant's comments below:

