Paige VanZant gives fans an intimate glimpse with "fully interactive" 3D NFT collection

Paige VanZant is giving fans the opportunity to own exclusive videos of herself in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The former UFC fighter and current AEW star announced on Twitter that she's launching her 3D NFTs in a couple of days. The tweet came with a link that leads to im4g3.com, where fans can purchase VanZant's NFT collection.

Check out Paige VanZant's tweet below:

VanZant provided more details about her unique 3D NFTs in an Instagram post. She described them as "fully interactive" videos which will allow fans to see her "in ways you have never seen before.":

"Something new and very exciting is coming!!!! I’m releasing the first NFTs of 3D video in the entire world! These are fully interactive 3D videos where you can zoom in, spin me around and see me in ways you have never seen before. Plus if you have a Quest 2 VR headset, you can get closer than ever to me in VR."

Check out Paige VanZant's post below:

The 3D videos, which allow viewers to spin around VanZant as well as zoom in and out of her, will be released on Thursday, June 9. The former UFC strawweight added that they can only be purchased with ethereum through Metamask.

Paige VanZant reflects on her combat sports journey

Paige VanZant has come a long way from being considered a bust in the UFC to reinventing herself as a charismatic character in the world of pro wrestling.

After forgettable stints under the UFC and BKFC banners, 'Guage 12' has crossed over into the squared circle, making her in-ring debut at AEW's Double or Nothing event in May. Speaking about her experience with The Schmo, she said:

"I’m feeling great, I went out there, we got the win … I showed everybody I’m meant to be a pro wrestler, too. I never give myself a perfect grade. There’s always room for improvement. I’m only going to get better. I just started training pro wrestling, but you got to see how quickly I picked up pro wrestling moves, and I showed all the girls in the division they got somebody to look out for."

Watch the full interview below:

VanZant has made occasional appearances on AEW shows over the past year. Right now, though, the 28-year-old still has one fight left on her current BKFC contract. With her recent foray into pro wrestling, only time will tell if VanZant returns to fighting.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far