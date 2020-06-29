Paige VanZant pegged as overwhelming underdog ahead of UFC 251 clash against Amanda Ribas

UFC women's flyweight fighter Paige VanZant is starting as a huge betting underdog ahead of her fight with Amanda Ribas at UFC 251.

Paige VanZant and Ribas will collide at UFC 251 on July 11 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi which will mark the beginning of the historic UFC Fight Island. The fight will be Paige VanZant’s first in almost 18 months, having picked up a submission win in her last Octagon outing back in January 2019 over Rachael Ostovich. Paige VanZant was sidelined due to arm injuries following the fight against Rachel.

While Paige VanZant remains confident about getting back into the cage against Ribas, the oddsmakers don’t seem to think the former has a chance against Ribas, who is riding three-straight wins in the UFC over Emily Whitmire, Mackenzie Dern, and Randa Markos respectively.

Given below are the odds for the fight (via BestFightOdds):

VanZant starts as the overwhelming underdog while Ribas is the favorite. While it's clear that the oddsmakers don’t believe VanZant could win, she will be looking for a big win on the night as the fight is the last one on her current UFC contract, following which she intends to test free agency.

Speaking to ESPN recently, Paige VanZant said - “I have my heart set and nobody is going to change my mind that I’m fighting my contract out. I don’t know where my future lies – I truly don’t. I think that’s kind of an exciting thing in my life. I’ve been with the UFC for six years now, and through this time I’m still – which is crazy – on the same contract before I fought Rose (Namajunas) at 22 years old, and I’m 26 now. So somehow, through injury, being on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ being on TV, work I’ve done throughout all of this, I’ve been on the exact same contract since I was 22. I want to prove my worth and my value and I want a brand new contract.”