Paige VanZant recalls yelling at Pat Barry during "sweaty and bloody" fight with Rose Namajunas

Paige VanZant recently opened up about her strawweight fight against Rose Namajunas at UFC Fight Night 80 in December 2015. VanZant recalled her grappling exchange with Namajunas in the last round and revealed that she even yelled at her opponent's coach and partner, Pat Barry.

While VanZant was initially booked against Joanne Calderwood at UFC Fight Night 80, the Scottish fighter was forced to pull out of the bout and was replaced by Namajunas. The five-round fight was an exciting yet one-sided affair, which left both women "sweaty and bloody."

In a recent Instagram post, Paige VanZant posted a clip from her A KickA**Love Story podcast and narrated how she shouted at Pat Barry during the fight. She said:

"So, I'm in the middle of the fight, and Rose is on my back. We are so sweaty and bloody that she couldn't submit me. It took a really long time, so she kept getting deep in these submissions."

She continued:

"But I was super flexible and mobile and I could get out and escape. At one point, she was on my back and I had a cut and Pat in the corner was like, "She's quitting. She's going to quit, open up that cut" and I screamed back at Pat, "I'm not f**king quitting."

When Paige VanZant revealed she made more money via OnlyFans than her entire fighting career

Paige VanZant is among the biggest names in women's mixed martial arts and has found immense success in the adult content creation industry through her massive social media fanbase. VanZant is also one of the most popular MMA personalities on the subscription-based platform OnlyF*ns.

While VanZant has featured in promotions like the UFC and BKFC, she seemingly never made enough money to live her dream life. Considering that very few fighters reach the level of stardom required to make serious profits in mixed martial arts, it's common to hear fighters complain about not being able to live and retire comfortably.

As a result, many high-profile fighters like Charles Oliveira, Stipe Miocic, and Paulo Costa have joined OnlyF*ns to share exclusive content with fans for a small fee. However, these fighters have stuck to posting workout and behind-the-scenes training content.

As mentioned, Paige VanZant has mastered the online content creation business. In a 2019 interview, she claimed she made more money through selling her exclusive content than fighting. She said:

"With endorsements, I make way more money sitting at home posting pictures on Instagram than I do fighting... If I were to stop everything and just focus on fighting, I would be at a loss financially. By a long shot."

