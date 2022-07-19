"Paint the narrative" - Brendan Schaub says Yair Rodriguez should've called out Alexander Volkanovski after claiming to have finished Brian Ortega

Brendan Schaub recently stated that Yair Rodriguez should have called out Alexander Volkanovski after his win against Brian Ortega.

Schaub claimed that it was a submission win for Rodriguez as it was the action from 'El Pantera' that resulted in Ortega's shoulder being snapped.

He acknowledged that Ortega has had multiple shoulder surgeries that might have played their part as well. However, the former heavyweight fighter believes that Rodriguez made the shoulder pop happen and should have been awarded a submission win.

He said on The Schaub Show:

"That was a submission victory for Yair Rodriguez... The reason it should be labeled as a submission victory for Yair Rodriguez, and don't get it twisted in any facet. Nobody loves Brian Ortega more than I do. I came up with Brian, I knew Brian, I cornered Brian before he came in the UFC. When he fought some small show I cornered him."

Schaub added that 'El Pantera' missed his chance to call his shot at champion Alexander Volkanovski at the microphone. He believes the Mexican was too friendly with 'T-City' and wanted to run it back.

Schaub said:

"If you're Yair, you have about 30 seconds when they hand you the mic to paint the narrative. And that narrative goes world wide. Once you do that, that's your moment, if you miss it, it's over."

Watch Brendan Schaub talk about Ortega vs. Rodriguez:

Dana White open to make Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett for the interim featherweight title

UFC president Dana White welcomed the idea of making Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett next for the interim featherweight title. Alexander Volkanovski recently fought at UFC 276 and is set to go through hand surgery.

Emmett, meanwhile, is coming off a decision win against Calvin Kattar in his last fight. He currently sits at the No. 4 spot in the rankings and has been eyeing up a title shot for a while now.

He might face the No. 2 ranked Rodriguez in his next fight as UFC president Dana White also welcomed the idea, saying:

"Volkanovski, I think is gonna have surgery on his hand. I think there's something wrong with his hand... You're asking if that's [an interim title fight] a possibility? I like it. I don't hate it."

Watch Dana White's press conference:

