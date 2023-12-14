“Parents need to get involved” – Tom DeBlass believes parents should pay more attention to kids’ time online

As a world renowned grappling specialist and a role model to many, Tom DeBlass has found himself motivated by a different cause in recent years.

He hopes to help the youth of today through his non-profit organization, Buddies Over Bullies, which aims to set kids up with the right support that they need.

The program has already achieved a huge reach, but nothing quite as big as DeBlass recently announcing that they have partnered with Evolve MMA to tackle one of the most prominent issues today, cyberbullying.

Obviously, with a program that is being led by a man that he dedicated his life to grappling, there are self defense elements to it but that isn’t the only prevention.

Tom DeBlass also believes that some of the emphasis of preventing bullying needs to fall on the parent’s shoulders.

In a recent interview with Sherdog, he spoke about the impact of social media and cyberbullying and how parents need to be intrusive to protect their children:

"Parents need to get involved with their children’s lives. Many times, things are happening on social media that the parents don’t know about, and I don't think it’s a breach of privacy for parents to want to be involved in their child’s life regarding social media.”

Tom DeBlass is looking to combat bullying on all angles

Through its partnership with Evolve MMA, Tom DeBlass and his non-profit organization now have a foothold onto greater steps in the future.

Moreover, this collaboration will see those under the Buddies Over Bullies enjoying the option of sending kids that have been victims of bullying to learn self defense, if it would make them more confident.

DeBlass stresses that while he may be a member of the ONE Championship roster, learning to defend yourself shouldn’t necessarily be the first option, as the best option is always prevention.

Through engaging the parents and building support networks, they can combat cyberbullying without it ever leaving social media and becoming physical.