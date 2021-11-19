'Parrots are talking and screaming nonsense' - Charles Oliveira seemingly hits out at those sleeping on him ahead of title clash with Dustin Poirier at UFC 269

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira recently posted a photo on Instagram, reminding everyone that he is still the king of the lightweight division.

In the post, where he's seen training in Brazil for his upcoming fight with Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira posted a caption supposedly aimed towards his fellow fighters from the lightweight division, saying:

"Let's work in silence, while parrots are talking and screaming nonsense." (translated by Google Translate)

The post was understandably aimed towards the likes of Justin Gaethje, Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, the fighters who are bickering on social media regarding who should get the next title shot.

'Do Bronx' is scheduled to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. The Brazilian jiu jitsu specialist will defend his title for the very first time against 'The Diamond', after defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 262.

Charles Oliveira has been on a rampant 9-fight win streak in the UFC and has not lost since 2017 when he suffered a TKO defeat against Paul Felder. The Brazilian also holds the record for most finishes in UFC history.

Oliveira will undoubtedly be the underdog against Dustin Poirier come fight night, with 'The Diamond' having a tremendous 2021 so far. It is no secret that Poirier passed up the opportunity to fight for the title in order to take on Conor McGregor in a trilogy fight earlier this year. Now, with the trilogy behind him, he can focus on his lifelong dream of becoming the undisputed champion.

The Louisiana-native is also a potential Fighter of the Year candidate along with Kamaru Usman.

Charles Oliveira demanded respect from fans; says "No one has a gigantic win streak like me"

Charles Oliveira, in a recent interview on MMA Fighting, expressed his unfiltered feelings towards the lack of respect shown to him lately.

The Brazilian champion asserted that, though he was comfortable with the lack of respect from fans, he still demands respect among the MMA community, especially for his 9-fight win streak inside the UFC.

He said:

"Someone else will show up when I win and be like, ‘Oh, you have to beat this one now, you have to beat that one... I wanted to fight the best, and I’ve been doing that. No one has such a gigantic winning streak like me, nine in a row with only one decision and you all saw it, you can’t debate it. Many people say I have to beat Dustin to prove I’m the champion. I am the champion. I won [the belt] earlier this year and I’ll defend my belt now,” Charles Oliveira said (translation courtesy - MMA Fighting).

