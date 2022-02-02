Chael Sonnen not too interested in seeing Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 4 next - "Part 4 is a little weird"

Chael Sonnen knows the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier can sell pay-per-views but isn't too keen on immediately watching a fourth fight between the duo.

'The American Gangster' claimed that McGregor performed poorly in the second and third fights with Poirier so it doesn't make sense to match them up again.

Sonnen is of the view that McGregor failed to win a single round in his last two fights against Poirier. He also pointed out that the Irishman recently bulked up and is confused about whether he wants to fight at welterweight or lightweight moving forward.

In the latest episode of The Bad Guy INC podcast, the former two-division UFC title challenger said:

"Poirier versus Conor works, I understand that but part four is a little weird particularly when two and three didn't have a single round one by Conor. It was very uncompetitive and Conor being out and Conor being hurt and Conor's got to give us a little more info too. He's putting pictures out, he's 190 pounds, is he planning on stopping by 170? Is he planning on going back to 55 and it kind of just depends on the day that you talk to him."

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss a potential fourth fight between McGregor and Poirier below:

Chael Sonnen reveals what Conor McGregor must do if he has title ambitions

Conor McGregor is still recovering from the leg break he suffered last year but is expected to return to the octagon later this year. McGregor has made it clear that he wants to fight for the lightweight title upon imminent return but it's unlikely he'll be given the opportunity.

Charles Oliveira, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, is slated to fight Justin Gaethje next and McGregor probably has to get back to winning ways before earning a title shot.

According to Chael Sonnen, if the southpaw still has title ambitions, he must first pick a division and stick to it. Sonnen said:

"Does Conor have the same pursuit of getting back to a world championship, because if that answer is yes, he has to pick a division."

McGregor recently revealed he's walking around at 190 lbs. It will be difficult for him to cut down to 155 lbs. He's also 1-3 in the lightweight division. It remains to be seen who 'The Notorious' fights next.

