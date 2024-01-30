"Part of the package" - Michael 'Venom' Page reveals whether he has an entertaining walkout in store for upcoming UFC debut

The UFC's latest marquee signing, Michael 'Venom' Page, is known for his flashy style and an almost theatrical performance every time he gets into the cage.

Page is also well-known for his entertaining walkouts, and he plans to bring the same to his UFC debut at UFC 299. He will take on welterweight veteran Kevin Holland on March 9, 2024, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Page said in his first exclusive interview with the UFC:

“[Can we expect a fun walkout at Miami?] A hundred percent. I think that’s part of the package that the UFC have kinda brought into as well. They know that that’s what I come with. I think they accept that already.

"I’ve spoken to some of the guys, I need to have a few more conversations. But they’re already like very open like, ‘Okay, let me know, how can we make this the best event for yourself?’ And just that, that kind of lingo and talk just means that, okay these guys are open to allow me to really express myself and be me, which is great to see.”

The former Bellator fighter was optimistic about being able to express himself at the biggest MMA promotion in the world.

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's full comments in the interview below on Facebook (8:50):

Michael 'Venom' Page envisions title showdown against welterweight champion Leon Edwards

Michael 'Venom' Page hails from the United Kingdom, which is represented amongst the UFC's champions by its second-ever titleholder, Leon Edwards.

Page discussed a potential matchup between the two in their home country and spoke about selling out a stadium.

"It's not really about him [Leon Edwards] as a person. Like, I have no issues with him in any way. Again, a fan of his uprising and what he's done, I think it's more I can envision the magnitude of the fight with regards to it being two UK fighters, fighting for a UFC welterweight championship. I can see myself and or see us, you know, trying to fill out a stadium and really make some big noise with that fight. So I think it's more the package that I'm drawn to. That's the goal."

Page continued by delving into their relationship:

"We've been out together a couple of times and like again, we're cool. It's not the kind of fight that is gonna be based on a negativity and having a crazy build up to in order to sell it. I think it's two great athletes that – you know, after I make my statements in the UFC, it's two great athletes coming together and it's who's the best in the UK."

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's full comments in the interview below (3:23):