"Participation Prize" - Heated debate ensues after Tom Aspinall's "Is the BMF title cringe-worthy" tweet

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will face off to compete for the vacant BMF title in the main event of UFC 291. The highly anticipated match will take place on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The one-of-a-kind title has a unique significance in the MMA community, stemming from an extraordinary bout between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244.

After Diaz's victorious performance against Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, he proudly declared himself the "baddest motherf**ker in the game" and challenged Masvidal for a face-off.

Ultimately, 'Gamebred' claimed the inaugural BMF championship by securing a third-round TKO victory over Diaz in the main event at UFC 244.

The No.4-ranked heavyweight fighter Tom Aspinall appears to have reservations about the title. Aspinall tweeted:

"Is the 'BMF title' cringe worthy?"

His recent tweet ignited a heated debate within the MMA community.

One fan wrote:

"It’s mehhhh lol."

Another wrote:

"It's so cringeworthy that I think it's negatively impacting the hype for what should be one of the best and most exciting fights of the year."

One user had this to say about the BMF title:

"Not a big fan of it but it definitely will put two entertaining fighters that fans like for a banger fight so win win."

"No, as long as it sells for the UFC. Both Dustin and Justin are BMFs 👊"

"It’s dumb. I guess they’ll have a 'loser leave town' match next."

"Participation Prize."

Justin Gaethje intends to have Jorge Masvidal wrap the BMF title around his waist at UFC 291

Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal recently announced that he would be the one to place the BMF title around the winner's waist.

During the UFC 291 media day, Gaethje was asked whether he would like 'Gamebred,' a long-time American Top Team teammate of Dustin Poirier, to present him with the belt. Gaethje replied:

"Yeah. I want to make him do it. Yeah, that would be nice. I know he'll hate it so I'll love it that much more. I think the aspirations are the championship belt. I think this catapults us right to that - me and so I won't be looking to defend that. If I have a choice, it's going to be for the championship belt."

