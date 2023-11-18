Patchy Mix crowned new Bellator bantamweight champion following incredible submission win over Sergio Pettis

Bellator's bantamweight championship was finally unified by American mixed martial artist Patchy Mix at the Bellator 301 pay-per-view event.

Mix took on the reigning bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis in the co-main event of Bellator 301, which took place in the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The bantamweight championship bout did not go past the second round as Mix asserted his dominance and locked in a rear naked choke submission.

Pettis tapped out with just under two minutes elapsed in the second round. The loss marked the end of Pettis' three title fight wins in a row, which included two defenses under Patricio Pitbull and Kyoji Horiguchi.

Patchy Mix is now the winner of the Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix and the undisputed champion after he won the interim championship against Raufeon Stots at Bellator 295. He has now won six consecutive fights and is unbeaten since 2021.

Ali Abdelaziz believes Patchy Mix is the best bantamweight on the planet

Dominance MMA co-founder Ali Abdelaziz is associated with the best names in the mixed martial arts business. He also represents Patchy Mix and stated that 'No Love' is the best in his weight class in the world.

Earlier in the year, Abdelaziz spoke to The Schmo and showered praise on Mix and his skill in grappling. The 45-year-old said:

“Right now, before Henry is competing, be back in the competition, I believe he [Patchy Mix] is the best bantamweight on the planet. I see him training with guys, I seen what he do with guys. To welterweight, middleweight, featherweight, to flyweight. This guy, he’s so gifted. And he does one thing so well, you can’t stop it. You know, he’s one of my hardest grapplers around and I grapple with many world champions. He’s just something special.”

Ali Abdelaziz also weighed in on Mix's last fight against Stots at the time of his interview. He added:

“And I think Bellator can claim now that they have the best 135’er in the world. They can. Because I think Patrick Mix is dangerous everywhere. And we seen what he did to Stots. Stots is one of the guys that’s hard to do things on and he knocked him out with a knee. And it’s just- this thing went viral and people finally realized that Patrick Mix arguably is the best bantamweight in the world.”

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's full comments below [10:43]: