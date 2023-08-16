"Pathetic excuse of a brother" - Logan Paul accused of jealousy after admitting to planting anti-Jake Paul seed in KSI's head

Logan Paul remains business partners with KSI, despite the latter's rivalry with his brother, Jake Paul. The elder Paul brother recently admitted that he doesn't believe his business partner should fight his brother if he is able to defeat Tommy Fury, who handed the younger Paul the first loss of his boxing career earlier this year.

Speaking on his podcast, IMPAULSIVE, he stated:

"I think I may have put the seed in KSI's head. I can't take credit for it, but I did say the same thing... I said, 'd**n, if I were KSI and I beat Tommy, a part of me would be like, why would I do that?' But then, Jake would have to fight Tommy again in a rematch and if he beats him convincingly, now there's some meat on that KSI and Jake Paul feud."

Check out Logan Paul's comments on Jake Paul and KSI below:

Fans reacted by calling out the elder Paul brother for not supporting his family. @jamorantisathug stated:

"pathetic excuse of a brother"

@BelieveInBlopp believes that Logan has double standards in regard to his brother:

"It’s like Jake said on Impaulsive. Logan always wants Jake to put their “brotherhood” ahead of everything but when the shoe is on the other foot, Logan constantly plays both sides of the fence, IF NOT directly opposing Jake. Dude is so butthurt that Jakes sponsors didn’t want Logan bringing Prime bottles into the arena. What a greedy prick!"

@__MG007 called him out for perceived hypocrisy:

"This is the same guy that got mad at @BradleyMartyn for saying he wants Jake to get ko’d? So its not ok for brad to say that bc they’re friends, but this is ok? 👀"

@glenntravis_ believes that the brothers should fight one another:

"Man if I’m Jake here me and Logan gotta fight at this point… it is what it is 🤷🏾‍♂️"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Dillon Danis accuses Logan Paul of 'crying to the promoters'

Logan Paul is set to face Dillon Danis in a boxing match on October 14. The mixed martial artist has spent much of the pre-fight build-up to trolling Paul and his fiancee. He recently accused his opponent of trying to have the promoters silence him, tweeting:

"I'm suggesting 12 rounds in the ring to test if you can silence me like a man, but you're staying quiet. Instead, you're crying to the promoters and issuing cease and desist letters pussy. @LoganPaul"

Check out Dillon Danis' tweet to Logan Paul below:

Danis previously shared that the promoters of the fight threatened to call off the fight if he doesn't stop tweeting about Paul. The threats, however, have not stopped him from targeting his opponent.