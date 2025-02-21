  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Patricio Pitbull claims former UFC champion "ran" from him, explains how Dana White had to intervene to make the Yair Rodriguez fight happen

Patricio Pitbull claims former UFC champion "ran" from him, explains how Dana White had to intervene to make the Yair Rodriguez fight happen

By Dylan Bowker
Modified Feb 21, 2025 17:05 GMT
Patricio Pitbull
Patricio Pitbull (left) has claimed that Dana White (middle) had to intervene to make the fight with Yair Rodriguez (right) happen for UFC 314 [Images Courtesy: @panteraufc and @PatricioPitbull on X]

Patricio Pitbull is now officially a roster member of the UFC and apparently Dana White had to pull some strings to lock in his debut opponent.

Ad

Aljamain Sterling and Pitbull had a brief exchange on social media that seemed to indicate the two wanted to fight one another. According to the former multi-division Bellator MMA champion though, the former bantamweight champion was actually presented to Patricio Freire. But it did not gain traction and Yair Rodriguez ended up being locked in for Pitbull's promotional debut for UFC 314.

Articulating his answer in Portuguese while speaking with MMA Fighting, the translated text from Pitbull saw him say"

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"They asked if I would fight Aljamain Sterling in March. I said I'm in, but he ran... They said Dana White was going to announce the fight last night and then [Yair Rodriguez] would have to take it. That's what happened. Let's see if he'll stay on the fight or gets injured."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Patricio Pitbull's comments regarding Sterling and Rodriguez below:

Ad
Ad

Patricio Pitbull's UFC negotiation insights

Patricio Pitbull described how the early part of negotiations with the UFC were hard because not all parties sounded very excited at first. As per Pitbull, this led to the UFC representative who was in favor of the signing convincing the other unsure party a bit. His manager asked Patricio Pitbull to trust him and that the contractual agreement would work out in the end.

Ad

The 37-year-old also mentioned that he was offered Steve Garcia for a fight this weekend. Pitbull was not sure he would have enough time to procure a visa to take that fight and alas he was not able to. Garcia was supposed to fight Edson Barboza this weekend which ended up falling out after the latter withdrew.

Freire mentioned that Yair Rodriguez was initially offered the fight but didn't respond. This led to Patricio Pitbull messaging the former interim UFC featherweight champion, asking Rodriguez if he would fight him or not.

Ad

Patricio Freire teased Rodriguez by questioning where his Mexican pride was, with the 32-year-old mentioning how he would be more than open to welcoming Pitbull into the promotion.

As per Pitbull, the UFC had reached out to Rodriguez with an offer to fight him but 'El Pantera' supposedly asked for a ranked opponent instead. The UFC CEO worked his magic behind the scenes and Dana White eventually got the Pitbull vs. Rodriguez bout locked in.

Ad

Despite the uncertainties, the former BMMA lightweight titleholder and multiple-time BMMA featherweight champion kept training with Rodriguez in mind the entire time and it all fell into place as his manager assured him.

Check out Patricio Pitbull's finest finishes below:

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी