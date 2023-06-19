Patrick Bet-David and Marc Cuban lock horns in Twitter war over Joe Rogan's vaccine stance - "What is preventing you from using your logic?"

Joe Rogan recently challenged vaccine scientist Peter Hotez to an open debate against anti-vax luminary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
RFK Jr. recently appeared on an episode of the famed JRE podcast where the Democratic hopeful for 2024 propagated several controversial theories like 'vaccines cause autism in children'. When vaccinologist Dr. Hotez slammed RFK's views, Rogan stepped in to propose a public debate between the two.
US industrialist Marc Cuban subsequently joined the fray, calling Joe Rogan out for 'bullying' Dr. Hotez. Cuban noted that both the UFC commentator and RFK being media personalities are bound to have an advantage over Peter Hotez in a public debate for which they will be prepped by thier PR teams.
One of the main sharks of 'Shark Tank', Cuban also briefly mentioned his new venture Cost Plus Drugs which is radically reducing the pricing of generic drugs. Marc Cuban wrote on Twitter:
"Trying to bully Dr Hotez is ridiculous. You have producers that will prepare you and you get to control the conversation. @RobertKennedyJr also has a staff ready to prepare him, and these topics are what he talks about in every speech. You both do this on a daily basis Dr Hotez works every day to try to find ways to help people."
Joe Rogan - Dr. Peter Hotez debate: Patrick Bet-David defends UFC commentator
Another entrepreneur, Patrick Bet-David, stepped in to defend Joe Rogan after Marc Cuban's tirade against the JRE host. Bet-David answered Cuban with five major points, starting with accusation of bullying against Rogan.
The owner of Valuetainment finds the accusations ridiculous as he believes millions of Americans were bullied into taking the COVID vaccines. Bet-David secondly brought up the values of capitalism which, according to him can be protected with 'freedom'.
Bet-David believes Marc Cuban is well aware of the same but hesitant to share his values. He wrote on Twitter:
"What is preventing you from using your logic, experience and common sense (that YOU have a ton of) to share that POV with YOUR followers?"
Bet David went on slam Cuban for 'protecting' Dr. Peter Hotez from a debate, which according to him is the American way to getting closer to the truth. Lastly, he went on to take a dig at Cuban for promoting his company Cost Plus Drugs.