Paul Craig gets brutally honest about potential ramifications of UFC Vegas 106 fight being on three-fight losing streak

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified May 16, 2025 05:10 GMT
UFC 309: Jones v Miocic - Press Conference - Source: Getty
Paul Craig talks about potential losing his contract after UFC Vegas 106 fight. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Paul Craig is scheduled to face Rodolfo Bellato in his return to the UFC light heavyweight division at UFC Vegas 106 this weekend. Ahead of the fight, Craig discussed the potential consequences he might face if he loses to the Brazilian fighter.

'Bearjew' is a veteran fighter who was on a decent winning streak before moving to the UFC middleweight division. He is currently on a three-fight losing skid, having been defeated by Brendan Allen, Caio Borralho, and Bo Nickal.

During the pre-fight media day interview for UFC Vegas 106, Craig expressed concerns about his future, saying:

"I didn't really get a chance to get running at middleweight. That's because I had three high-level middleweights in front of me. I fought Caio Borralho, Brendan Allen, and Bo Nickal. They're no slouches in this game. To lose to them it's not an embarrassment. But it's hard to pick yourself up from three losses because this sport is about entertaining."
He added:

"If you're not entertaining and you're not winning, then the UFC have no right to keep you. And I know that myself. I'm not under any illusion that a loss on Saturday night would potentially result in me not having a UFC contract on Monday morning. That, for me, is fire. That's what I need. I do my best work when my back's against the wall. That's why this fight is ideal for me."
Check out Paul Craig's comments below:

Rodolfo Bellato discusses the perks of facing Paul Craig at UFC Vegas 106

In contrast to Paul Craig, Rodolfo Bellato is an up-and-coming fighter in the UFC who earned his place in the promotion through Dana White's Contender Series. With a record of 1-1 since his debut, Bellato is now set to face a veteran fighter.

While speaking to the media panel ahead of the fight, 'Trator' discussed the potential benefits of defeating Craig this weekend, saying:

"He was ranked No. 8 in this division. He's a guy that's got a big name, so I'm so sure this is a fight that's going to get me closer to the rankings and is going to get my name out there, too."

Check out Rodolfo Bellato's comments below (3:09):

