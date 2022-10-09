"What we're forgetting is they got to start on the feet" - Paul Felder reveals important factor that could determine outcome of upcoming Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev fight

Paul Felder is the latest MMA pundit to share his thoughts on the outcome of the much-anticipated October 22 matchup between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.

Both fighters are incredibly well-rounded, but the strength of 'do Bronx' lies in his Brazilian jiu-jitsu, while Makhachev's best asset is his Sambo-style wrestling. Given their respective strengths, many are predicting that the main event of UFC 280 will be a grappling-heavy battle.

However, UFC commentator and former professional MMA fighter Paul Felder believes that Oliveira has the potential to dominate Makhachev given that the fight will begin on the feet.

Speaking to Brett Okamoto on ESPN MMA, 'The Irish Dragon' said:

"What we're forgetting is they got to start on the feet. And Makhachev has shown some improvements in that standup area, he's shown a lot of power. But Charles' kickboxing has looked unbelievable as of late. His durability on the feet has looked unreal."

Watch the video below from 0:40:

With a second-degree black belt in Taekwando as well as having an extensive karate and kickboxing background, Felder's prediction is based on his knowledge of martial arts. To add to this, he defeated Charles Oliveira by TKO in 2017, so he does know a thing or two about how the Brazilian fights in the octagon.

Paul Felder comments on likelihood of UFC comeback

Paul Felder retired from the sport of MMA in May 2021, while part of the broadcast team for UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt.

With an MMA record of 17-6 that includes victories over big names like Edson Barbosa and Dan Hooker, 'The Irish Dragon' has had quite a successful career in the UFC.

Felder is currently a color-commentator for the UFC and has won the 'Broadcast Analyst of the Year' award in 2018 and 2021. A peak into his social media will show that he also competes regularly in triathlons during his free time.

Whilst speaking to Brendan Fiztgerald on his YouTube channel, Brendan Fiztgerald - UFC Insider, Felder was asked about the chances of a potential UFC comeback. He replied:

"The only even somewhat remote chance that there's a fight is if the UFC wants me back for a Philly show that would happen to happen. And it would have to be within the next year or so. I don't want to be 40 and fighting."

Watch the video below:

