×
Create
Notifications

"You're just promoting the wrong thing" - Paul Felder denies interest in fighting the Paul brothers no matter how much money he's paid

Paul Felder (left); Logan Paul (centre) along with his brother Jake Paul (right). Image via. Twitter/jakepaul
Paul Felder (left); Logan Paul (centre) along with his brother Jake Paul (right). Image via. Twitter/jakepaul
Manjit Sarmah
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Nov 26, 2021 03:08 AM IST
News

Paul Felder appeared on the latest episode of MMA Junkie Radio.

Speaking to host George Garcia, the UFC colour commentator ruled out fighting the Paul Brothers for any amount of money.

"Hell no. No, see now like at least in MMA, you know, there is the Diaz brothers, especially Nate nowadays and Connor and these big money fights that I'm like, all right, these are the guys that I've watched and respected as MMA fighters. I'm not going and fighting a Youtuber, no matter how much he's gonna pay me. Because it's just, you are just promoting the wrong thing, right? Do I am, am I interested in, do I see all that crap? Yeah, Of course, I cheer all those guys on"

Felder concluded his interview by adding he loves his broadcasting job and feels commentating has eased his post-fighting transition.

Catch the full video of Paul Felder at MMAJunkie Radio below:

Paul Felder's last entry to the octagon as a fighter

UFC Fight Night: Felder (left) v Dos Anjos (right)
UFC Fight Night: Felder (left) v Dos Anjos (right)

UFC lightweight Paul Felder announced his retirement during the live broadcast of UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt. Felder last fought in the octagon in November 2020, when he faced former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

Felder first announced his retirement following a contentious split-decision loss to Dan Hooker in February 2020. 'The Irish Dragon', however, accepted the dos Anjos fight later that year on 5-days' notice.

For their outstanding performance, both Felder and dos Anjos received the 'Fight of the Night' bonus. The combat sports world praised 'The Irish Dragon' for giving a competitive battle on short notice.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Official: Rafael dos Anjos def Paul Felder via SD (47-48, 50-45 X 2).That judge who scored it 48-47 should not judge another UFC fight for a very long time.

Edited by Joshua Broom
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी