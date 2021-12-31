Paul Felder gives his prediction for Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane title fight at UFC 270

Paul Felder has given his prediction for the Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane heavyweight title match. Ngannou is set to make his first title defense against Gane at UFC 270.

Ciryl Gane is tipped to be the toughest challenge of Francis Ngannou's career so far. Stylistically, Gane poses a threat no matter where the fight goes. The Frenchman is nimble on his feet and far more agile than most heavyweights.

However, Paul Felder is siding with Francis Ngannou's brute force and thinks the Cameroonian can get past Ciryl Gane. When asked about his prediction for Ngannou vs. Gane during an interview with Helen Yee, Felder said:

"Man, I think it's gonna be a tough battle early one. I'm hoping these guys show up with the cardio because I think it's going to be tactical early on in this fight. They have sparred each other they know each other really well. But my heart and my gut goes with Francis Ngannou. I just think that he's got the special sauce on that hand, if he lands one of them it's light out. Ciryl Gane can go to a decision and absolutely, maybe even get a finish I don't know if Francis gasses but I just like that power on Francis."

Watch Paul Felder's full interview with Helen Yee below:

Francis Ngannou's brute force is a tried and tested method of putting people to sleep and he has Paul Felder's backing for the same reason. With Ngannou vs. Gane hardly a month away, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top come fight night.

Will Francis Ngannou leave the UFC after his fight against Ciryl Gane?

Francis Ngannou and the UFC have failed to come to an agreement while negotiating the heavyweight champion's contract extension. It was reported that Ngannou's fight with Ciryl Gane will be his last fight in the UFC.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, Dana White has claimed that Francis Ngannou will still have one fight left under his current contract. It remains to be seen what happens next in the contract dispute between the Cameroonian and the UFC, but fans will certainly hope Ngannou stays on the UFC roster.

Edited by David Andrew