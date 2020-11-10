Paul Felder reveals he was supposed to do commentary at UFC Vegas 14 before stepping in to fight Rafael dos Anjos

Paul Felder has agreed to step in and fight Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC Vegas 14 on Saturday.

Dos Anjos was originally slated to face Islam Makhachev in the headliner, but the latter had to withdraw owing to staph infection. Dos Anjos commended Paul Felder on Twitter for taking up the offer to fight him on five days' notice.

We need more fighters like you @felderpaul thank you for take the fight and save the show. pic.twitter.com/f5tfDoSWRS — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) November 10, 2020

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on his MMA Show, Paul Felder revealed that he was already scheduled to be present at the UFC Apex arena for Saturday, but in a different capacity.

Paul Felder was originally set to do commentary at UFC Vegas 14

Before UFC asked him to fill in for Islam Makhachev, Paul Felder was supposed to be the color analyst for the night's event. Ever since his split decision loss to Dan Hooker in February, Paul Felder has been talking about retiring.

He previously confirmed on the same show that he was not hanging up his gloves just yet, but only taking fights that excited him. In the meantime, Paul Felder was doing commentary gigs with UFC. He was booked to be present in the same capacity at UFC Vegas 14. However, plans have changed in the eleventh hour now.

Paul Felder revealed that he was supposed to be desk as well as color analyst, and then work at Dana White's Contender Series on Tuesday.

"I hope they don't plan on having me do[Dana White's Contender Series] because every time they schedule for an event that close to a fight, I'm usually in the hospital afterwards. I hope they're scheduling in some hospital time for this one."

Paul Felder also revealed in the interview that he was quite nervous for the fight, having taken it up on such a short notice. When asked if the weight cut was going to be more difficult or the fight itself, Paul Felder chose the fight. He said that the weight cut is difficult anyway, whether one takes ten weeks or five days to do it.

It would not be easy for Paul Felder to prepare for the former lightweight champion on such a short notice. However, he said that he has observed his fighting style from up close quite a few times before. Moreover, he has been biking and swimming and is at the peak of his health, according to his manager Brian Butler.

Comment from Paul Felder’s manager Brian Butler (@BrianButler_Au): Any other time, this would have been impossible. But Paul has been biking and swimming like a mad man. He woke up this morning and his health data says he’s peaking. The universe wanted this to happen. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 9, 2020

Before Paul Felder picked up the fight, Rafael dos Anjos called out Michael Chandler to step in. However, the latter turned it down, saying he had others plans for now.