UFC veteran Paul Felder had no clue that he'd be fighting tonight a week ago. Felder revealed that he weighed more than 178lbs less than a week ahead of the fight.

Paul Felder reflects on the grueling weight cut

Paul Felder said that the weight cut was more grueling than people can imagine. He said that he had just 3 days to make weight and he went on an hour-long run and weighed 178lbs without drinking a sip of water. Felder talked about how difficult it was to get from approximately 180lbs to 155lbs - a cut of 25 pounds - in that time.

Paul Felder said that he took the fight on such short notice because he wanted to feel inspired and motivated to fight again.

Felder would end up succumbing to a split decision loss against Rafael dos Anjos in a five-round thriller at the UFC Apex. Although he lost, Felder put up a brave fight over the course of five rounds, but just didn't have enough to get past RDA.

Felder had earlier said that he might retire following the fight against RDA but he still believes that he has more to offer inside the Octagon. Paul Felder has recently been involved with the UFC as an analyst and commentator but the fight against Rafael dos Anjos might have changed things for him.

“I can tell you guys with certainty: I’m not going anywhere right now,” Felder told Michael Bisping in his UFC Vegas 14 post-fight interview. “I lost my passion for this sport pretty bad. I can tell you I’m not done. I might lose my ranking a little bit, but what I’ve learned in this sport is none of that matters. What matters is going out there, showing up, showing who you are inside and what determination you have.”

Paul Felder is now 17-6 as a professional and his last win inside the Octagon came against Edson Barboza at UFC 242.