Paul Felder tweets what made him miss fighting for the first time since retirement 

Former UFC fighter and current commentator Paul Felder has revealed what he misses inside the octagon since announcing his retirement last year.

In a new tweet, Felder admitted that he missed being inside the octagon, while referring to the opening week of Dana White's Contender Series saying:

"Last night was the first time in a while that I truly missed fighting. Seeing all the amazing philly fighters crush it got me wanting to at least get back in the room. @ufc gotta get all these monsters on the same card! @seanshelby@danawhite #ironlung #philly"

The Season 6 opener of Dana White's Contender Series saw fellow Pennsylvanian Joe Pyfer headline with a second-round knockout of Ozzy Diaz. In other results, Anton Turkalj beat Acacio dos Santos, while Dennis Buzukja and Alessandro Costa were also victorious.

Meanwhile, Felder's last fight came against Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Fight Night in November 2020, ending in a decision loss. The Philadelphian started with eight consecutive wins to begin his MMA career, earning a move to the UFC in 2014. He won his first two fights in the octagon, while also claiming a big win over former lightweight champion Charles Oliveria in 2017.

Paul Felder reveals "biggest regret" of his UFC career

Paul Felder revealed that looking back, he wished he lived a healthier lifestyle during his career. Speaking to ESPN's Ariel Helwani in a recent interview, he expressed his disappointment at not keeping his fitness levels as per standards, saying:

"To all those young fighters out there, my god, please, I know it seems cool to be so big in your weight class; it's not worth it in the long run. You're just messing with your metabolism, you're messing with your body, you're gonna make things more difficult. That's my big regret, not living a cleaner, healthier lifestyle all year round."

The 38-year old also said that his weight reached 200 lbs at times, which did not help his cause during his professional career. Now working as a UFC commentator and MMA analyst, Felder has entered a new chapter in his career, but has even hinted at making a return to the sport for a potential fight against Conor McGregor. We will have to wait and see if 'The Irish Dragon' still has something left in the tank.

Watch Paul Felder talk about a possible return below:

