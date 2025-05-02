Paul Hughes fires shot at Usman Nurmagomedov for dragging feet on rematch before PFL Belfast

Usman Nurmagomedov has been accused of delaying a rematch with Paul Hughes following their epic clash at PFL Champions Series Dubai in January 2025. The Northern Irishman pushed his opponent to the brink during their lightweight title fight, in what was undoubtedly Nurmagomedov's toughest fight to date. However, the Dagestani fighter maintained his lightweight belt, as well as his unbeaten record, which he extended to 19-0-1 (1 No Contest).

Hughes will be returning to action in front of home fans on May 10, as he headlines PFL Belfast against Bruno Miranda, who will be making his debut for the promotion.

A rematch with Nurmagomedov remains front of mind for 'Big News', but he will not be looking past Miranda. Hughes was recently interviewed by MMA Junkie ahead of his return to fighting, and asked if he still hoped to face the PFL lightweight champion again. He said:

"Yeah, no question that is the fight that everybody wants to see. It is the fight that will happen. Probably at the end of this year, there's no question there. He can try and delay it as long as he can. But his time will come."

Check out Paul Hughes' comments about Usman Nurmagomedov below (2:35):

Usman Nurmagomedov's ex-teammate provides a reality check to him for comments about Paul Hughes rematch

Usman Nurmagomedov defeated Paul Hughes via majority decision at PFL Champions Series Dubai in January 2025. While the lightweight champion has remained open to facing Hughes in a rematch, he stated that the title challenger would need to win at least two more fights in order to be worthy of getting a rematch.

Nurmagomedov's comments did not sit well with an ex-teammate of the Dagestani's, who has issued a reality check to the 27-year old.

Josh Thomson, who trained alongside Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev and others during his fighting career, discussed the lightweight champion's comments on facing Hughes.

During an episode of the Weighin' In Podcast, Thomson said:

"I didn't like hearing Usman Nurmagomedov in the back saying, 'No, he's got to fight three or four more other fighters.' That was weird... There's not even three or four more other fighters in your guys' weight class."

Check out Josh Thomson discuss Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes 2 below (21:55):

