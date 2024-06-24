Paulo Costa channels his inner Conor McGregor to dismiss "level" of competition after Robert Whittaker's win over Ikram Aliskerov

Paulo Costa recently channeled his inner Conor McGregor and aimed at the landscape of the middleweight division. The Brazilian reacted to the UFC Saudi Arabia main event, which saw Robert Whittaker defeat Ikram Aliskerov and added a hilarious spin on his opinion.

'Borrachina' has been known for being an entertaining follow on social media mainly for his tweets taking jibes at several fighters. Despite his thoughts on the division, Costa hasn't had the best luck as of late as he has lost back-to-back decisions to Whittaker and Sean Strickland, who are both former middleweight champions and the top contenders in the division.

The Brazilian took to his X account following the UFC Saudi Arabia main event and blasted the middleweight contenders by claiming that he is a superior fighter. Costa referenced McGregor in his dig at the division, which showcased his sense of humor. He wrote:

"As you could see today on this UFC, they aren't at my level (read it on McGregor voice please). Thanks"

Conor McGregor vows to never allow his opponents an advantage over him

Paulo Costa wasn't the only one aiming for other fighters as Conor McGregor recently vowed to never allow his opponents to have an advantage over him and only return when he is fully healthy.

During the Bellator Champions Series: Dublin event this past Saturday, the Irishman addressed his withdrawal from UFC 303. McGregor mentioned that he won't compete while being a compromised fighter as he believes it would provide too much of an advantage for his opponents, which he had done in the past. He said:

"I had a lapse of concentration and you know, I had to reschedule the [UFC 303] bout. I'm a little upset about that but it's keeping me dialed in, it's keeping me focused...I've made the walk a multitude of times under those circumstances and given these bums an advantage over me that they don't even deserve. So now I'm dialing it in, I'm getting this training camps correct. I'm walking in there one hundred percent."

