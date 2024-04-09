Paulo Costa claims Sean Strickland turned down UFC 302 fight, American responds

Middleweight contender Paulo Costa is looking for a fight, but it seems his desired opponent Sean Strickland isn't as eager. UFC 302 takes place on June 1 in Newark, New Jersey, and Costa claims he was offered a matchup with Strickland for the event.

According to Costa, his initial preference was a fight against Jared Cannonier. However, the UFC proposed Strickland as an alternative. Appearing in an interview with The Coach and The Casual, Costa said:

"I love the idea of fighting Cannonier, and [the UFC] suggested I fight in June, but then, the UFC came back and said, 'Paulo, you fight Sean Strickland on June 1. It's a great fight. It's a fun fight, even more fun than Cannonier, I think.'"

Expand Tweet

However, Costa's enthusiasm was dampened when the UFC allegedly informed him that Strickland had declined the fight:

"Unfortunately, I don't know what happened. Strickland said no. Strickland refused to fight me. That's what the UFC told me. I just have this information from the UFC. I think the fight would be great. I would love to fight him."

Strickland, however, took to social media to refute Costa's claims:

"I never say no... I say how much."

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

Expand Tweet

Paulo Costa makes case for fight with former champion Kamaru Usman

After a close fight with Robert Whittaker at UFC 298, Paulo Costa has set his sights on a dream matchup with former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

While Costa acknowledged 'The Reaper's' victory, he wasted no time calling out Usman in a recent interview with Submission Radio. Costa believes Usman has accomplished everything he can at welterweight and should consider moving up to middleweight:

"I think he did already everything that he should have in the welterweight. So I think it's time... He's not so young as well. I think it's time for him to move to middleweight. He did once against Chimaev... He just got a short notice and came to middleweight, weighing like welterweight."

Costa went on to explain why he sees Usman as the perfect opponent:

"So, I think this fight makes sense and he kind of a powerful guy. He has different skills on the ground, wrestling skills and take downs and striking. I think it's a fight to make, you know. And to put one of us in the [championship] line again."

Check out Paulo Costa's comments below (14:04):