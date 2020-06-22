Paulo Costa claims he will fight Jon Jones in 2021 if "Jon is alive until then"

Paulo Costa wants to fight Jon Jones after dealing with Israel Adesanya

Paulo Costa will fight Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title in August

Paulo Costa

Reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones took a dig at top middleweight contender Paulo Costa following last night’s UFC on ESPN 11 event held inside the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jon Jones took to Twitter to share a snapshot of a conversation he had with ‘The Eraser’.

“Lol this dude is a b***h, I was being sarcastic and he actually apologized.”

Paulo Costa and Jon Jones go back and forth on social media

Depicted below is the conversation between Jon Jones and Paulo Costa via direct messages following some online trash talk from the latter. Jon Jones initiated the conversation by telling Costa that he felt bad because the latter insulted him.

“Once you get 100,000 followers on Twitter I still start replying to you publicly. Why did you have to start with the insults man, the wasn’t very nice. You hurt my feelings. It’s not too late to apologize.”

Paulo Costa then responded to Jon Jones, apologizing for insulting the champ and said whatever he said about 'Bones' was in good humor.

“Hello Jon, if you felt bad I’m sorry. Was not my intention, really. I wish all the best to you sincerely. This is a humor page too, don’t take things here too seriously. But if you want I can delete it without any problems. As I said it is not the same sense to offend.”

Jon Jones deleted the tweet within minutes of sharing it on social media. However, BJPENN.com’s Chris Taylor managed to take a snapshot of the conversation before Jon removed it.

Paulo Costa has now reacted to Jones' comments by saying that the message thread Jones shared on social media was "fake”.

Fake — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 21, 2020

The undefeated Brazilian is scheduled to fight Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title in August. Though the Brazilian currently has his hands full with the upcoming fight Adesanya, Costa believes that the super-fight will happen in 2021.

If Jon still alive until 2021 it will happens — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 21, 2020