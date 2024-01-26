Paulo Costa fails to escape "pulling-out" jibes from fans despite ripped physique ahead of UFC 298 - "You're more fragile than a glass vase" 

Paulo Costa seems to have picked up a reputation for pulling out of fights. The Brazilian recently got roasted by fans after he posted some footage of his ripped post-workout physique on social media. While fans were impressed by his fitness levels, many questioned him for his extended absence from the cage.

Costa was booked to face Robert Whittaker at UFC 284 in February 2023. While the promotion had already announced the matchup, 'Borrachinha' dismissed the confirmation and revealed that hadn't signed any contract. He was later scheduled to face Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 291 in July 2023. However, Costa was later withdrawn from that fight in favor of a blockbuster Khamzat Chimaev bout.

While many looked forward to the Costa-Chimaev fight at UFC 294 last October, Costa was forced to pull out due to a bursitis infection on his elbow. Kamaru Usman stepped in to replace Costa on short notice.

Due to not having fought since August 2022 and pulling out multiple times since then, it appears fans now consider Costa notorious for withdrawing. After he posted his post-fight video, many flocked to the comments section to express themselves.

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote:

"Bro, you pulled out of your last four or five fights. You're more fragile than a glass vase. Man up, son."

Another fan wrote:

"This ain't [a] bodybuilding competition, pal."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @BorrachinhaMMA on X

Paulo Costa names Khamzat Chimaev his "dream" opponent

Paulo Costa recently shared his thoughts on a potential Khamzat Chimaev fight sometime down the line. As mentioned, Costa and Chimaev were booked against each other, but 'Borrachinha' was forced to pull out. However, Costa still hopes to fight Chimaev in a title fight and settle their rivalry once and for all.

The two have no love for each other and have been feuding for over a year after their infamous altercation at the UFC PI before UFC 279 in September 2022. In the aftermath, they flung insults at each other online and in interviews.

Expand Tweet

Costa is now booked for a middleweight fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC 298 in February. In an interview on The MMA Hour, Costa spoke about his desire to face 'Borz' someday and said:

"My dream fight is for the belt against Chen Chen [Chimaev]. I have no question about one fight, one matchup against Chimaev. I can bet everything on me. I’m so confident in that fight."

Catch Paulo Costa's comments below (15:50):