Paulo Costa fires back with six-word response after being called out by user for repeatedly missing weight

Paulo Costa is fully embodying his self-proclaimed status as a "meme god."

The Brazilian middleweight has a distinctive record, experiencing the cancellation of five fights within the last two years. 'Borrachinha' has been absent from the octagon for over a year, with his most recent fight dating back to August 2022. In 2023 alone, he withdrew from three significant matchups due to various reasons, including his cancellation against Robert Whittaker at UFC 284.

Additionally, Costa withdrew from his scheduled UFC 291 bout against Ikram Aliskerov but later accepted a matchup against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294. Unfortunately, he had to withdraw from the Chimaev fight just days before the event due to elbow surgery.

Costa is scheduled to face Whittaker at UFC 298 in Anaheim, California, on Feb. 17. However, fans remain doubtful about his involvement due to his consistent track record of pulling out from fights at the 11th hour.

A user on X recently highlighted Costa's history of withdrawals and argued that the UFC should terminate his contract if he ends up canceling his UFC 298 bout. However, 'Borrachinha' replied with a potentially offensive response:

"Haha Senorita go clean the dishes."

Check out Paulo Costa's comment below (now deleted):

Paulo Costa wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 300

Despite Paulo Costa's upcoming bout against Robert Whittaker at UFC 298, his focus appears to linger on his previously targeted opponent, Khamzat Chimaev.

'Borrachinha' recently took to X to send a message to Chimaev, subtly suggesting a potential quick comeback at the UFC's landmark event, UFC 300, scheduled for April. Costa wrote:

"Gourmet chenchen fraud still hidden. I gonna fight Whittaker Feb. 17 and also April UFC 300 and while this bum 🧁trying to get some muscles 😂🫵"

Check out Paulo Costa's post below:

Chimaev appears to be facing more than just a hand injury since his last octagon appearance. 'Borz' has kept a low profile since securing a hard-fought majority decision against Kamaru Usman in the co-main event of UFC 294 last October.

The 29-year-old turned to X to provide an update on his health, sharing a photo collage (now deleted) where his face appeared significantly swollen. Chimaev was also grappling with an infection that extended across his upper body, leading to his hospitalization and the need for a ventilator.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's photos below:

