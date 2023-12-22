Paulo Costa has three-word response after Nina-Marie Daniele's "legendary" interview expectation with the Brazilian

The UFC middleweight, Paulo Costa, recently replied to Nina-Marie Daniele's offer for an interview.

The UFC head honcho Dana White recently took to social media to reveal that announce that former middleweight title contender Costa is set to return to the octagon against former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker. They will clash at UFC 298 in Anaheim, California, on February 17, 2024.

The two were initially scheduled to clash at UFC 284 earlier in February, but 'The Eraser' withdrew from the bout, seemingly due to a contractual disagreement with the promotion.

Following the announcement of Borrachinha's fight, the MMA content creator shared her excitement on X about the prospect of interviewing the 32-year-old Brazilian. She wrote:

"I just know that my interview with Paulo Costa is going to be legendary! 🧃 LFG mdfk @BorrachinhaMMA #ufc298"

the middleweight responded be writing:

"Yes my pleasure 🙌🤜🤛"

Check out the social media exchange below:

Expand Tweet

The 35-year-old has rapidly ascended as a prominent figure in the MMA realm, gaining acclaim for her unconventional and humorously bold interview style. Famously known as 'Nina Drama,' she has cultivated a unique fanbase, celebrated for her knack of bringing out the laid-back facets of fighters.

How fans are responding to Paulo Costa vs. Robert Whittaker fight news?

Fans swiftly expressed skepticism about Paulo Costa's upcoming participation against Robert Whittaker at UFC 298, citing the Brazilian's extensive track record of withdrawing from fights just days before the scheduled bouts.

'The Eraser' has been absent from the octagon for over a year and has only competed once since late 2022. Throughout the past few years, the Brazilian has been scheduled for multiple fights. However, he withdrew from several, including two high-profile matchups, the first against the Kiwi-born Australian at UFC 284.

Additionally, he pulled out of his UFC 291 bout against Ikram Aliskerov, to face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294. Unfortunately, Borrachinha had to withdraw from the latter bout just days before the event due to elbow surgery.

One fan wrote:

"I won't believe it until Paulo makes his walkout"

Another wrote:

"I just don’t get it. Costa never fights. His most recent win was a washed up, coming out of retirement Luke Rockhold. He lost his past 2 fights before that. And now he’s fighting up against Whittaker? I really don’t think he deserves this fight but 🤷‍♂️"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Costa to win by pulling out"

"This fight will not happen @BorrachinhaMMA will pull out of this one too.. Get @KChimaev vs @robwhittakermma"

"There is no way Robby is winning this..."

"How many times has this fight been made now"

"LFG!!! secret juice mtfk! 💪"

Credits: @BigMarcel24 and @mma_orbit on X