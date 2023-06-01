Paulo Costa has a hard time believing Gabi Garcia suffered domestic violence - "Who the hell was the husband, Thanos?" 

Gabi Garcia recently accused her estranged husband, Bruno Almeida, of physically abusing her during their relationship. The nine-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion also claimed that she had suffered domestic violence over the past two years. However, UFC star Paulo Costa is skeptical of these claims.

Garcia revealed the extent of her ordeal via an Instagram post outlining gruesome details of her abuse. She uploaded a video compilation of pictures and screenshots as evidence of her abuse. She claimed that her husband allegedly struck and stole from her while making death threats against her family on multiple occasions.

While many expressed their sympathies for the 37-year-old, it seems Paulo Costa doesn't entirely believe her. 'Borrachinha' is well-known in the MMA community as an exceptional online troll, and the self-proclaimed 'Meme God' recently joked about Garcia's allegations.

Given that Gabi Garcia is undefeated in MMA and is one of the world's most accomplished Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners, Costa quote-tweeted a news post of her claims next to an image of her in action.

He jokingly asked if Garcia had been married to Thanos, the famous Marvel villain, to be a victim of domestic violence. He tweeted:

"Who the hell was the husband, Thanos?"

Gabi Garcia abuse: What did the Brazilian jiu-jitsu star accuse her husband of?

Gabi Garcia is undoubtedly among the most accomplished athletes in combat sports and boasts an impressive resume.

The 37-year-old martial artist has won 9 IBJJF championships, 11 pan jiu-jitsu championships, and 4 ADCC submission grappling world championships. She is also undefeated in mixed martial arts with a professional record of 6-1-0.

Garcia's recent domestic violence allegations against her husband have shocked the combat sports community.

In her aforementioned Instagram video, where she compiled evidence of her abuse, Gabi Garcia used in-video captions to outline the details of her horrific ordeal. She wrote:

"The time has come. It’s time to be brave and tell everyone why I’ve been away for the past two years. They were the worst years of my life... I didn’t think this could ever happen. That someone could be so bad...A person who has money and asked for a pension, my purses, my earrings. Asking for my house. Using the name Garcia."

She continued:

“Married, with a son, and using my last name... That guy won’t divorce me. Even with a restraining order and the Maria da Penha law by my side, he didn’t stop. There are 19 cases of fraud on my credit card, closed my accounts in three different banks. I would get home to no water, no power. He took the money from my payments.” (h/t bloodyelbow.com)

