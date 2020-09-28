Paulo Costa makes his first appearance since loss to Israel Adesanya and vows to come back stronger

UFC 253 didn't exactly turn out the way Paulo Costa was hoping for. Not only did the former undefeated Brazilian sensation saw his winning streak come to a close but also failed to capture the UFC Middleweight Championship from Israel Adesanya.

Costa, who lost his bout via second-round TKO to Izzy, took to Twitter and vowed to come back stronger. And in a recently posted Instagram video, Borrachinha thanked everyone for their support and promised to make his return stronger and smarter.

In the video, Paulo Costa appreciated the support shown to him by everyone and claimed that he is back already, while also acknowledging his mistakes. The Brazilian further added that the next time he steps back into the Octagon, he will be better and will get his gold.

You can check out Paulo Costa's first post-fight appearance in the following clip:

What could be next in store for Paulo Costa?

Despite his loss to Israel Adesanya, one certainly cannot expect Paulo Costa to slow down. The Eraser is still relatively in his early days in the UFC and this was just his first shot at a UFC Championship. Costa will now look forward to putting this loss behind him and focus on his comeback tour.

That being said, upon his return, Paulo Costa definitely needs to work and fight a bit smarter than he did against Israel Adesanya and it remains to be seen which opponent the UFC has in mind for The Eraser's return. The UFC Middleweight Division, as we know, is stacked with some of the best fighters in the game, and with Paulo Costa already having beaten the likes of Uriah Hall and Yoel Romero, remains a threat to the 185 division.

One man who has been calling out Costa is non-other than the veteran Derek Brunson, who wants to cross paths with the former in the Octagon, on the back of a win over Edmen Shahbazyan.