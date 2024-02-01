Paulo Costa makes 'oil up' reference on Conor McGregor's viral yacht workout video

With his cinematic debut and return fight on the horizon, Conor McGregor has been at the center of attention even more than usual.

In an already deleted Instagram post, McGregor released a video of himself cycling on a yacht just days after his viral exchange with Michael Chandler on X. Regarding their most recent run-in, Chandler told McGregor to 'get off the yacht' in preparation for their rumored bout, to which the Irishman responded:

"Yacht has a gym"

McGregor then released the cycling video the following day.

Though short-lived, the post received much attention from fans on social media. Some may have missed it, but Paulo Costa chimed in with a typical comedic response.

Costa referenced the ongoing 'oil up' trending on X in his comment, writing:

"Can us oil u up?"

Paulo Costa's response to Conor McGregor's recent Instagram post [via @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

McGregor did not say any words in the video or provide any updates on his upcoming bout with Chandler, rumored to headline UFC 302 on June 29.

What does Paulo Costa's oil-up joke mean?

While Paulo Costa jokingly asked Conor McGregor if he could put oil on him, the Brazilian re-used a quip from fans on social media.

Costa's joke references a gimmick recently swarming MMA Twitter, originating with fans jovially threatening to 'oil up' Dana White until he announces the UFC 300 main event. The ongoing gag has been carried on by MMA influencer Nina-Marie Daniele on social media.

While the UFC CEO initially found the prank humorous, he has visibly grown tired of fans continuously commenting the same question and joke on his accounts.

With the oil joke heating up in recent days, White has still yet to officially announce the UFC 300 main event despite heavy pressure from fans.

With his own upcoming fight in less than three weeks, Costa is scheduled to face former champion Robert Whittaker in the co-main event of UFC 298. Costa has not fought since defeating Luke Rockhold at UFC 278.