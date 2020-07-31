Paulo Costa will finally get his highly anticipated shot at the Middleweight Championship in the main event of UFC 253. The Brazilian sensation has ignited quite the rivalry with reigning champion Israel Adesanya and if anyone thought that Costa is willing to end his beef with the current champ, well think again.

Hey guys! New video on YouTube

Go there and check out https://t.co/lNkPV8DmrZ pic.twitter.com/w9ypag0yGn — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 30, 2020

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Paulo Costa vowed not to shake Israel Adesanya's hand even if he knocks out 'The Last Stylebender'. Costa further added that he believes the fight will end in the second round, as Adesanya will be running a lot in the first round.

“Even after I knock him out, I will not shake his hand. It will be wild. It will be savage. … I believe in the second round (I will knock him out) because he will run a lot in the first round.”- Paulo Costa said.

Paulo Costa further shed some light on what his potential gameplan could be against Israel Adesanya. The challenger claimed that he won't wait like Yoel Romero did when he challenged Israel Adesanya for the Middleweight Title at UFC 248.

The Brazilian also claimed that he will hunt 'The Last Stylebender' down in the cage and will land shots to the latter's body and face. Costa said he will also make sure that he doesn't go too fast as Robert Whittaker did against Adesanya.

“I will not be staying and waiting for him. I know he can run a lot, and that’s what he wants to do, what he usually does. I won’t wait like Romero did. I will hunt him inside the cage and close the distance and land my shots to his body and his face. … Don’t go so fast like Whittaker and don’t go slow like Romero. Make a balance. I think I am very different from both guys because I can pressure him every minute for the 25 minutes."- said Paulo Costa.

When does Paulo Costa fight next?

Paulo Costa's next fight in the Octagon will take place at UFC 253 when he steps into the Octagon against Israel Adesanya in a Middleweight Title bout. The fight will take place on the 19th of September, 2020.