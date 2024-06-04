Paulo Costa promises "violence and bloodlust" after lackluster UFC 302 performance: "I learned the lesson"

Paulo Costa recently opened up about his recent loss to Sean Strickland this past Saturday at UFC 302 and promised to make changes going forward. He noted that he was too reserved throughout the fight and wasn't aggressive in pressuring his opponent.

The former UFC middleweight title challenger lost a split decision, however, the consensus was that he didn't do enough to warrant the decision. With the loss, Costa has now lost back-to-back fights and moved down to No. 8 in the UFC middleweight rankings.

'Borrachinha' recently took to his X account and issued a statement and promised that fans will see a much different performance from him when he returns to the octagon. Costa mentioned that his loss to Strickland was a learning experience and indicated that he will be taking more risks in his next bout. He wrote:

"I want to say to my friend and fans it's all here, the violence and bloodlust. It will show up from now, I took wrong strategy and tactics. I learned the lesson."

Check out Paulo Costa's tweet below:

Costa's tweet regarding his performance against Strickland [Image courtesy: @BorrachinhaMMA - X]

Paulo Costa agrees with fan criticism following loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 302

Paulo Costa was not only open about needing to change his tactics, but he also appeared to agree with the fan criticism he received following his loss to Sean Strickland.

The Brazilian took to his X account and shared several tweets along with a comment regarding his game plan for the former UFC middleweight champion. Costa also commented on Ocelot MMA's tweet regarding his tactics and agreed that he should have pressured Strickland more, especially considering Dricus du Plessis had success in doing so. He wrote:

"Yes I agree! I did it well for the 1st and 2 rounds then at 5 I came to win last round but I should [have] just pressured him"

Check out Paulo Costa's tweet below:

Costa's response to Ocelot MMA's tweet [Image courtesy: @BorrachinhaMMA - X]