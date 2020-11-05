Paulo Costa says Robert Whittaker fight 'very close' to being booked

Speaking to fans via his official YouTube channel, top-ranked UFC Middleweight contender Paulo Costa has revealed that a fight with Robert Whittaker is very close to being booked. Additionally, Costa asserted his willingness to return to the Octagon this December.

Paulo Costa last competed at UFC 253 in September, challenging reigning UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya for the latter’s belt. The Eraser ended up suffering a second-round TKO defeat at the hands of Adesanya.

On the other hand, Robert Whittaker is presently on a two-fight winning streak, having secured unanimous decision victories over Darren Till and Jared Cannonier respectively.

Akin to Costa, Whittaker too had come up short in his encounter with Adesanya. The Reaper suffered a second-round KO loss to Adesanya last year.

Nevertheless, as noted, Whittaker returned to the win column with impressive showings against Till and Cannonier this year.

Hey Robert Whittaker enjoy your end of year, you deserved. When you come back we can do amazing fight — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 25, 2020

Paulo Costa has been campaigning for a fight against Robert Whittaker

Paulo Costa has lately been considerably vocal regarding his desire to fight Robert Whittaker and earn his way back to a shot at the UFC Middleweight belt. Costa had previously noted that he aims to avenge his loss to Adesanya.

The Brazilian KO artist recently called out Whittaker, but the latter wasn’t interested in fighting Costa. Whittaker responded to Costa’s callout and clarified that he intends to fight Israel Adesanya, reiterating that he isn’t likely to fight Costa.

Costa addressed a potential fight against Robert Whittaker on his YouTube channel.

“Starting in December, I could fight. It depends on whom. I want to fight Whittaker and this fight is very close to happening. Very close. Very close to fighting Whittaker.

“This fight with Whittaker is well underway. Will happen. I am sure it will happen. It’s in the details, needing a few things.” (*courtesy: AG Fight)

The UFC is yet to officially announce a fight between Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker. Fans can expect additional details concerning the matchup to unravel in the days to come.

Which fighter do you believe would emerge victorious in a fight between Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker? Sound off in the comments.