UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa has put up an inexplicably bizarre promo video for his upcoming title fight against reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Check out the video Paulo Costa posted on Instagram.

Paulo Costa and Israel Adesanya, who are both undefeated in their respective MMA careers are all set to lock horns, putting their undefeated records on the line in the main event of UFC 253 on September 19.

Eric Albarracin, who happens to coach Paulo Costa, said that the matchup is going to be the best middleweight title fight in UFC history.

“Paulo Costa vs Adesanya will be the greatest middleweight title fight in history. These two hate each other, they are at each other’s throats,” Albarracin told BJPENN.com. “When we went to UFC 243, Adesanya called him Ricky Martin, and he does look like Ricky Martin but he hits like Mike Tyson. Adesanya will not step out of the cage there, Costa will erase him.”

There's no love lost between Paulo Costa and Israel Adesanya as the pair have gone back and forth on social media quite a few times in the past; which means that the fight is as personal as it could get for both fighters. Not to mention, the latest promo put up by Paulo Costa will definitely irk the champion further.

Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Paulo Costa reaffirmed the fact that his rivalry with Adesanya is indeed personal and the Brazilian also claimed that he won't shake hands with the Nigerian born Kiwi following the fight.

“Even after I knock him out, I will not shake his hand,” Costa said. “It will be wild. It will be savage. I believe in the second round (I will knock him out) because he will run a lot in the first round. I will not be staying and waiting for him,” Costa added. “I know he can run a lot, and that’s what he wants to do, what he usually does. I won’t wait like Romero did. I will hunt him inside the cage and close the distance and land my shots to his body and his face. Don’t go so fast like Whittaker and don’t go slow like Romero. Make a balance. I think I am very different from both guys because I can pressure him every minute for the 25 minutes.”