Paulo Costa shares two-word reaction to Sean Strickland possibly having the worst fan base in MMA

Paulo Costa recently offered a pithy response to the notion of Sean Strickland having the most undesirable fan base within the MMA community.

The former UFC middleweight champion is widely recognized for his audacious and unreserved antics in the MMA realm. He frequently articulates opinions that are perceived as highly divisive, particularly on topics such as feminism and other pertinent socio-political issues.

Due to his provocative perspectives, 'Tarzan' frequently sparks fervent debates among both supporters and detractors. The American has amassed a burgeoning following of over 2.6 million across various social media platforms, including X and Instagram.

Recently, a famous MMA-centric page called Dovy posed a question to its followers on X: "Which fighter has the most worst fan base?" Accompanying the query was a photo of Strickland. 'Borrachinha', known as a self-proclaimed 'Meme Lord', responded to the post in his distinctive style, saying:

"I jeezagree"

The Brazilian fighter is recovering from a unanimous decision defeat against former champion Robert Whittaker in the co-main event of UFC 298 last month. Previously holding an impressive 11-fight win streak, 'Borrachinha' suffered his first loss when he was defeated by Israel Adesanya in their title bout at UFC 253 in September 2023.

Additionally, Costa has faced setbacks with a series of canceled matchups due to various reasons, leaving him with a challenging 1-3 record in his last four fights in the octagon.

Merab Dvalishvili swaps UFC PI lunch with Paulo Costa for Secret Juice

Merab Dvalishvili recently fell victim to Paulo Costa's antics when the former middleweight title challenger brazenly stole the Georgian's lunch at the UFC Performance Institute (PI).

'Borrachinha' shared a video on X showcasing his visit to the UFC PI, where pre-ordered and packaged meals for fighters awaited in a self-service fridge, each labeled with the fighter's name. While Costa zoomed in on Natan Levy's meal, he bypassed his own and instead grabbed Dvalishvili's lunch, which was twice the size.

After sharing the clip on social media, Costa and Dvalishvili engaged in a lighthearted exchange. 'The Machine' jokingly remarked:

"I am hungry!! I'm coming for you. AND my bag of food AND my bag of food."

Costa playfully responded saying:

"There was so much food for you, bro. Chill out."

The following day, Dvalishvili took to Instagram to post a video hilariously confronting Costa for pilfering his food once again. The two engaged in a playful argument before reaching a resolution. Costa agreed to compensate Dvalishvili for his actions by sharing some of his renowned secret juice.