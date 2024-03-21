"New mythical fighter incoming" - Fans react to Merab Dvalishvili trading his UFC PI lunch with Paulo Costa for Secret Juice

Merab Dvalishvili and Paulo Costa are two of the most entertaining UFC fighters when it comes to social media. Naturally, when the two come together, such as a recent interaction that saw Dvalishvili trade his lunch at the UFC Performance Insitute for Costa's Secret Juice, fans took notice.

A clip of the pair's interaction was shared by Dvalishvili himself on Instagram, and the video has been making the rounds on social media, much to the delight of MMA fans across the globe, who have warmed up to the Georgian in recent years.

Check out Merab Dvalishvili and Paulo Costa trading food:

One fan jokingly questioned exactly how Dvalishvili had won over the MMA fandom.

"Bro. How did Mera jump into our hearts so fast? I love the dude."

Another fan joked that Dvalishvili on Costa's Secret Juice was a new mythical fighter in the promotion.

"New mythical fighter incoming -> Secret Juice Merab"

The clip even drew a reaction from Costa himself, who complimented Dvalishvili for his taste in food.

"All good bro, your food is amazing"

Others described the two as something of a dynamic duo.

"The duo we didn't know the world needed"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Reactions to Merab Dvalishvili's video with Paulo Costa

While Dvalishvili likes spending his spare time filming comical skits for his social media pages, he is also campaigning for a title fight with reigning UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley, with whom he had a recent, awkward encounter.

With fans also calling for Dvalishvili to be granted a title shot, he is the likely candidate for O'Malley's next title defense in a bout that promises to be one of the bantamweight division's most compelling.

Merab Dvalishvili previously interacted with Paulo Costa over Henry Cejudo's coach

Ahead of his UFC 298 bout with Merab Dvalishvili, Henry Cejudo fired his head coach, Eric Albarracin.

Following the incident, the Georgian jokingly snapped pictures with him as his new 'recruit' for his training camp, which drew a response from Costa, who asked that Dvalishvili share Albarracin.

"Can you share the coach with me please bro?"

Reactions to Paulo Costa asking to borrow Eric Albarracin

Ultimately, the entire situation amounted to little more than a joke, as Cejudo later revealed that Albarracin would remain by his side. Dvalishvili and Cejudo later locked horns in a thrilling bout that saw the Georgian dominate the former Olympian en route to a unanimous decision win.